Crash involving trailer hanging over I-65 overpass causes traffic problems in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Traffic is slow-moving on southbound I-65 in Columbus as crews work to clear a crash involving a trailer partially hanging over the overpass.

The crash occurred on southbound I-65 near State Road 46. Currently, one lane is closed, and Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police says all southbound lanes may be blocked shortly as they try to remove the vehicle. ISP is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

One S/B lane of I65 is currently shut down at the 68MM due to a trailer that is partially hanging over the concrete overpass barrier. Please use caution while traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/p7BEuJnJfk — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) January 15, 2018