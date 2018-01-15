× IMPD credits community cooperation after making three murder arrests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three murders in less than 24 hours kept Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives very busy Saturday.

“There was a significant increase in the amount of activity that our homicide investigators had,” said IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn.

The team worked around the clock to make arrests in two weekend murder cases on the same day that they happened. Jacob McIntosh, 24, and Toby George, 41, were taken into custody just minutes after investigators say they pulled the trigger.

“You saw two people arrested because of good investigative work but more importantly cooperation community,” said Sgt. Wilburn.

So far in 2018, IMPD has made arrests in three out of eight murder cases with the public’s help. That’s a trend IMPD hopes will continue as its homicide solve rate sits below the national average.

“We are starting 2018 with a new and improved outlook,” said Sgt. Wilburn.

We spoke with a witness who said he watched as his neighbor was gunned down on Delaware Street last week. The witness posted online about the murder after he called police with a suspect and vehicle description. With his help, police later arrested Monica Hampton in connection with the homicide.

“Usually the response is reluctant, but now what we are seeing is more of a stakeholder’s approach,” said Sgt. Wilburn.

IMPD says witness cooperation is not always easy to come by. Just last year, it made arrests in less than half of all homicide cases.

“In 2018, we as a police department cannot be successful without the community’s help,” said Sgt. Wilburn.

As IMPD works to improve their murder solve rate they are asking people to come forward with information on criminal cases in their area.

If you have any information on a crime in your neighborhood call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.