Indiana attorney general’s office to expand resources in crackdown on human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana’s Attorney General’s Office announced plans to expand efforts to stop human trafficking in the state.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will assign additional investigators and attorneys to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General Investigations Division’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit (HTIU).

The HTIU is designed to raise awareness about human trafficking and educate Hoosiers on how to address the problem in their communities. It works with county prosecutors and law enforcement at all levels to stop human trafficking.

The additional investigators and attorneys being assigned to the unit possess extensive law enforcement experience in the field. The unit works to catch and prosecute criminals involved in human trafficking.

The Attorney General’s Office said human trafficking—which involves both labor and sex trafficking—is one of the largest and fastest-growing problems in the world, just behind the drug trade.

In the U.S., statistics show 71 percent of labor trafficking victims entered the country on lawful visas. Furthermore, 83 percent of sex trafficking victims are U.S. citizens. Both forms of trafficking tend to target marginalized groups.

Figures show the typical child brought into the commercial sex trade is between the ages of 12 and 14.

For more information, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 or visit its website.