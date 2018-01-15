× Indy ready for 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy Fuel will host the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The game will feature the best players in AA hockey, including Fuel forward Mike Neal and goaltender Etienne Marcoux. More than 65 prospects who have played in the ECHL All-Star game have played in the NHL.

“The Great One” Wayne Gretzky will take part in a pregame ceremony. Gretzky began his pro career in the Circle City playing for the World Hockey Association’s Indianapolis Racers.

The festivities began with a fan fest at the Pavilion at Pan Am on Sunday night. Fans were able to pose for pictures with the Stanley Cup and take part in skill competitions.

Neal and Marcoux joined Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan to talk about the event.