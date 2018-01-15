Police investigating Peeping Tom reports on city’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Police are investigating reports of a Peeping Tom on the city’s northwest side.

“It’s a horrible feeling to victimized in that manner,” explains Sgt. Chris Wilburn, with IMPD.

Over the weekend a man told police he was sitting in his living room he saw someone walk right up to his door and look inside.

“Individuals like this continue the behavior until they are caught,” explains Sgt. Wilburn.

The crime reportedly happened at the Oaks of Eagle Creek Apartment Complex. The man told investigators when he went outside he saw footprints in the snow leading to other windows of ground level apartments.

“What if this individual continues to do this? Now he escalates to a point where he’s trying to gain entry to get a better view,” explains Sgt. Wilburn.

Police aren’t sure if this stranger was recording, taking pictures or what exactly he was after.

“(It’s) probably someone that’s trying to burglarize for money or for drugs or whatever nothing for any good intention,” explains Josephine Woods, a resident.

Investigators tell FOX 59, last week there was another report of a Peeping Tom in the area. In both cases the description of the person is similar.

“If you see someone peering into your window, obviously the thing you want to do is scare them off. If you can get a description, any kind of vehicle or clothing description, anything that could help law enforcement identify that individual and identify them very quickly,” explains Sgt. Wilburn.

So far police have no reports of this Peeping Tom trying to get inside any apartment units but police want this crime stopped before it gets to that level.

“I’m praying that he will, depends on if he’s at the right place at the wrong time and he gets caught,” explains Woods.

If you find yourself in this type of situation, police want you to call them immediately.