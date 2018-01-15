× Small fire quickly extinguished at Brownsburg Retirement Community

BROWNSBURG Ind– A maintenance worker at a retirement community in Brownsburg is being credited for some quick thinking this morning.

Before crews were able to arrive at the Club Roland Manor Retirement community, the worker had already started to attack the small fire with an extinguisher.

The fire was contained to the mechanical room. But residents living nearby moved to other part of building as a precaution.

“There was some smoke that did travel down the hallway, near and into the residential units. But that smoke was cleared out by our crews,” said Brownsburg Fire Captain Ryan Miller.

Two residents were checked out by medical crews on the scene. Neither were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.