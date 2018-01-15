× Tennessee sheriff: FBI extends search for Delphi teens’ murderer into southeastern Tennessee

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. – The FBI has extended their search for the murderer of two Delphi teens into southeastern Tennessee, according to the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department. They released the following statement on their Facebook page at 11:51 p.m. on Sunday: “FBI has extended the search Into south eastern Tennessee counties including Bledsoe.”

German, 14, and Williams, 13, were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. But when the teens didn’t make it to the designated pick-up location, a widespread search effort launched to search the woods where the girls were last seen.

The following day, the girls’ bodies were found.

Investigators released a grainy photograph of the man they believed was responsible for Libby and Abby’s deaths. The image was captured on Libby’s cell phone along with a voice recording of a man saying “down the hill.”

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the toll free number tip line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.