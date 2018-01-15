× Three people arrested in connection with New Castle man’s murder

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Investigators with the New Castle Police Department arrested three people in connection with the murder of a man last week.

Steven Dunn, 49, was shot at his home in the 800 block of Vine Street on Tuesday. He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

New Castle’s mayor said the homicide did not appear to be a random act of violence, and investigators believe it’s drug-related.

Police have not released the names of the people arrested at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cpt. Scott Ullery (765)-529-4890 Ext 3308, Cpt. Ed Manning (765)-529-4890 Ext 4413, or Detective Andy Byers (765) 778-2121.