What's that popping sound? Here's everything you need to know about 'frost quakes'

By Angela Brauer

Did you hear a loud popping noise over the weekend?

Some of viewers messaged us over the weekend asking what the loud booms and quick pops of sound were. Those were likely cryoseisms, otherwise known as frost quakes!

Cryoseisms happen when temperatures swing from one extreme to the next and pressure builds underneath the surface. Locally, we saw a high of 58° and .49″ of rain. That (much-needed) moisture saturated the ground. Friday hit and it was freezing, literally! So the precipitation underneath the surface froze, too, and expanded. We saw building pressure underneath the soil, leading to cracks in the ground.

Frost quakes rarely cause structural damage, but you’ll definitely hear them! Many people around Noblesville and Carmel this weekend described the sound as though they were gunshots or explosions.