Wind Chill Advisory to take effect overnight as temperatures drop in central Indiana

FRESH SNOWFALL

The sticking snows are moving on, but Hoosiers should brace for a new arctic blast Monday night.

Officially, 2 inches of snow fell in Indianapolis through 5 p.m. It is still slushy and soft underfoot and on the secondary roads. Cleanup those walk ways and driveways. The temps are starting to fall and they will fall fast.

Our snowfall for the season has reached 7.5 inches in Indianapolis. That is still below normal. To date, we are 4.5 inches below normal. The normal snowfall is 12 inches. This snow season is still among the 43 percent least snowiest on record.

Some area snowfall reports included 4 inches around Owen County and northern Morgan County.