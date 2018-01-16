× Apple just posted dozens of work-from-home job opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you love Apple products and you want to work without leaving the comforts of home, Apple has just the job for you.

The tech company is looking for dozens of full time and part time employees to work as AppleCare at-home advisers and managers. These are customer service positions that will help Apple users with technical support for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

The company explains on its website: “When people contact us for help, an At Home Advisor is often the one who responds. From your own home, you’ll be their human connection to Apple: friendly, thoughtful, and real.”

Even though you’ll be working from home, Apple makes it very clear this is a professional role. “You’ll need a quiet, distraction-free work space with a door you can shut, an ergonomic chair, a desk for the iMac (and headset) we’ll provide, and your own network connection. Working from home isn’t for everyone, but if you’re confident, disciplined, and self-motivated, home can be a place where work and life don’t clash — they collaborate,” according to the company’s website.

Employees receive product discounts, benefits packages, and paid time away.

Apple is looking to fill nearly 50 “at home” positions, including advisor, team manager, and area manager roles. You can find the positions on the bottom of this webpage.