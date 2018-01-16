× Body found near church on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a death investigation on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a body was found near a playground by a church in the 2700 block of East 86th Street Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation is underway. The cause of death is not known, but police say all indications point to the death being accidental. It’s unclear at this time how long the body had been there.

This story is developing.