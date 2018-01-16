× Court docs detail how nurse’s aide, boyfriend allegedly murdered Brownsburg woman

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Court documents released Tuesday are shedding new light on the brutal murder of a 74-year-old woman in her Brownsburg home.

Police say the body of Alive Wright was found by her adult daughter on Sunday, Jan. 7. She also discovered her father, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, on the floor of the home in the 800 block of Stonehenge Way.

When officers entered the home later that morning, they found blood on the floor, walls and front door of the home, according to court documents. They also observed dishes with spaghetti and bread still on the couple’s kitchen table, which police said appeared to be their last meal before the murder.

Detectives believe 18-year-old Keisha Summerhill, a former nurse’s aide for the victim’s husband, and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Arion Cruthird, entered through the couple’s unlocked front door on Friday, Jan. 5 and attacked them.

Summerhill and Cruthird, both of Indianapolis, were taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 12 after police reportedly received information from an acquaintance of the couple.

The informant told police that the couple had told her that they used a BB gun to threaten Alice to retrieve cash that was kept in a freezer, but Alice attempted to use a Life Alert-type system and Arion then began to beat her with his fists and kick her, according to court documents.

“Arion then allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began to stab Alice in the back of the neck/head in the living room,” police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Believing that Alice might recognize Summerhill, she allegedly told Arion that he needed to kill her so they could not be identified, court documents say. They were reportedly not concerned about her husband identifying them.

The informant told police that Arion then took Alice into a bedroom and stabbed her repeatedly in the back of the neck and head. The couple allegedly told the informant that they were able to get away with $1,500 in cash and two guns from the home.

On autopsy performed on Jan. 8 showed that Alice had been deceased about 24 hours before she was found. It also revealed that she suffered about 13 stab wounds to the back of the head, neck, back and forehead, and 16 cutting wounds across her body. Her cause of death pending toxicology is multiple blunt and sharp force injuries complicating Hypertensive Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.

After police were able to positively identify the suspects, they were taken into custody without incident in the 2300 block of LaSalle Street and charged with murder.