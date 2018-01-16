× Dave Matthews Band returns to Noblesville for two shows in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – For many fans, it’s an annual rite of passage—seeing Dave Matthews Band in concert.

The group, which kicks off its latest tour in May, will play two shows at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center: one on Friday, July 6, and another on Saturday, July 7.

DMB’s North American tour starts on May 18 with a stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. Other two-night shows include Denver, Colorado, and West Palm Beach, Florida. The band will play a three-night stand over Labor Day Weekend at The Gorge in Quincy, Washington.

Dave Matthews Band will release its latest studio album this summer. Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association who buy presale tickets online will get the new album for free—either on CD or via digital download.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 20 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs. It’s the first group in history to have six consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. You can check out the tour schedule at the DMB website.