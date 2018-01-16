× Delta to offer new nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Seattle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Travelers looking to head to Seattle out of the Indianapolis International Airport will have a new nonstop flight option beginning in June 2018 thanks to Delta Air Lines. This means Indy travelers now have two nonstop options to Seattle daily – Alaska Airlines started nonstop services last year.

Launching on June 18, Delta’s Indy to Seattle flight will depart Indianapolis at 6:15 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 7:30 p.m. The returning flight is scheduled to depart Seattle at 10:10 a.m., arriving in Indianapolis at 5:40 p.m.

The new Delta flight further enhances Indy’s connection with the West Coast – connecting Indy’s rapidly expanding tech sector with new economic opportunities. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation reported the state’s technology industry’s growth outpaces the national rate by three times.

“From coast to coast – and here soon internationally – Delta is connecting Hoosier travelers to key markets that support Indiana businesses and economic development,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “That’s the kind of investment that really leverages and enhances the airport’s value to the Indianapolis community, the state and the thousands of businesses that make up the Indiana economy.”

In May 2018, Delta will launch the inaugural flight to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris – the first year-round nonstop European service from Indianapolis. With support from IEDC, the direct route will provide critical links connecting Indiana businesses with global markets.

Along with the new West Coast destination, Delta also increased service to the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York this summer. Delta now serves 15 nonstop destinations from Indy, and with the addition of Seattle, the Indy airport now connects to all Delta domestic hubs.

The Indy airport averages 145 daily flights to 51 nonstop destinations – the most in the airport’s history.