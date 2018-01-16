× Fishers wants to ban vaping in city parks

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers wants to ban vaping in its parks, where cigars, cigarettes and pipes are already prohibited.

A proposed ordinance drafted by the parks department will go before its city council Tuesday night. It states that the proposed ban is “in the spirit of promoting a culture of health and positive example for youth.”

The Indianapolis Star reports the ordinance would ban electronic cigarettes and other cloud-producing nicotine delivery devices from city parks and public spaces. Chewing tobacco and snuff would also be banned.

Indiana’s indoor smoking ban applies to most public places, including restaurants and hotel rooms, but doesn’t ban vaping.

The U.S. Surgeon General says the vapor cloud exhaled by people using electronic smoking devices expose young children to potentially dangerous levels of nicotine and other chemicals.