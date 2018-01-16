IMPD arrests 15-year-old suspect in connection with shooting of gas station clerk on south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Above: Video from original report on this incident.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a robbery and shooting at an Indy gas station earlier this month.

With surveillance cameras rolling, the 15-year-old suspect shot an 18-year-old clerk at a Phillips 66 station on the city’s south side near East Stop 11 and Madison Avenue on Jan. 2.

Police said Tuesday the arrest was made with help from a tip from Crime Stoppers. The suspect's name and photo is being withheld due to his status as a juvenile.

Video released by the store owner shows the suspect walking through the front door with his gun already drawn. The suspect threatened the clerk at gunpoint, and the clerk walked away from the counter with his hands up before being frisked by the thief.

The suspect then pushed the teenage clerk back behind the register. With the victim sitting on the ground, the suspect patted him down a second time, then went to the register to stuff money into his pocket.

After forcing the clerk into the back room, the suspect suddenly opened fire at least three times. He ran to the front of the store and stayed for several minutes before finally running away. The victim went to his apartment nearby and called 911.

Anyone wanting to report a crime can do so anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.