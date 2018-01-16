× IMPD seeking suspects in credit card fraud case at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for two women accused of credit card fraud.

According to IMPD, the victim reported their credit card stolen on Dec. 9 at Castleton Square Mall.

The card was later used to buy more than $400 in merchandise at Foot Locker and Finish Line stores. Two women were caught on surveillance cameras buying items at Foot Locker.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.