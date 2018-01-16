× Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a 39-year-old father last year.

Police say information from witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene in the 1100 block of Congress Ave. led them to arrest 33-year-old Clarence Holder at about 7:30 p.m.

Holder was arrested for suspicion of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the arrest and make final charging decisions.

Officers found the victim, Damon Young, suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they were called to scene at about 2 a.m. on May 30, 2017. Young was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

FOX59 spoke with a friend of Young, Juan Ackles, following the shooting. He described him as a loving father and husband, and a colorful character in the neighborhood.

“IMPD would like to thank the community for their continued support and making Indianapolis a better place to work and live,” said the police department.