× Police: Woman who stole from family after little girl answered door formally charged

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police say tips from the public led to the arrest of a suspected thief.

Melinda Buckmaster, 46, is accused of stealing from a Speedway family after a young girl let her into their home in the 2100 block of Allison Avenue.

Police say the Indianapolis woman knocked on the family’s door a few days after Christmas. The little girl answered when her mother was in another room. That’s when officers say Buckmaster stole a wallet.

Investigators say Buckmaster went on to use credit cards from the wallet at a nearby CVS at 16th and Tibbs, along with several other locations.

Investigators released surveillance pictures, which helped officers catch Buckmaster on Jan. 9. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged her with burglary and theft.