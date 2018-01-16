RECIPE: Spicy Tomato & Red Pepper Soup
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ cups finely chopped onions
- 2-3 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1 can (28 oz.) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained
- 1 jar (16 oz.) roasted red bell peppers, drained
- 3 tablespoons Kroger tomato paste
- 1 cup Kroger vegetable broth
- 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
- 1 – 2 teaspoons dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ¼ – ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 1 cup whole milk (or half & half)
- Garnishes: croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese
In a large stock pot or 5 quart Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook until onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and heat 1 minute. Add crushed tomatoes, red peppers, tomato paste and vegetable broth, stirring well. Stir in Italian seasoning, basil, red and black peppers and bring to a boil. Lower heat to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Turn off heat and stir/whisk in milk or half & half. Blend with immersion blender (or food processor in batches.) Reheat a couple minutes if necessary after blending. Serve hot with garnishes if desired. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days.
Makes about 4 to 6 servings (about 7 cups total soup)
Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD