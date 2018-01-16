× RECIPE: Spicy Tomato & Red Pepper Soup

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups finely chopped onions

2-3 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 can (28 oz.) Kroger crushed tomatoes, undrained

1 jar (16 oz.) roasted red bell peppers, drained

3 tablespoons Kroger tomato paste

1 cup Kroger vegetable broth

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1 – 2 teaspoons dried basil

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ – ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 cup whole milk (or half & half)

Garnishes: croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese

In a large stock pot or 5 quart Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook until onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and heat 1 minute. Add crushed tomatoes, red peppers, tomato paste and vegetable broth, stirring well. Stir in Italian seasoning, basil, red and black peppers and bring to a boil. Lower heat to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Turn off heat and stir/whisk in milk or half & half. Blend with immersion blender (or food processor in batches.) Reheat a couple minutes if necessary after blending. Serve hot with garnishes if desired. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 4 days.

Makes about 4 to 6 servings (about 7 cups total soup)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD