× RECIPE: Thai Pumpkin Coconut Lentil Soup

Thai Pumpkin Coconut Lentil Soup

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups finely chopped onion

2-3 garlic cloves, very finely minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger (or ready-to-use chopped from jar)

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

½ to 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon to 1 teaspoon Kroger Private Selection Thai-Inspired Red Curry Powder

¼ to ½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger 100% pure pumpkin

4 cups Kroger vegetable broth

1 ½ cups Kroger red lentils

1 can (14-15 oz.) lite Thai coconut milk

3-4 tablespoons lime juice

Garnishes: toasted coconut, cilantro leaves, green onions

In a large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté about 6 minutes, until onions nearly soft. Add garlic, ginger, all spices and red curry paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir/whisk in pumpkin, broth and red lentils and bring to a boil. Lower heat to low simmer; simmer 15 to 20 minutes, or until lentils are soft, but not mushy. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice and adjust seasonings if desired. Serve hot. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days.

Makes about 7 ½ to 8 cups soup (4 to 6 servings)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD