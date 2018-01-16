INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new pairing is changing the way you think about bar food. Oca is a sausage and sandwich counter opening inside Sun King Brewery. Sherman visited to see how the idea came about.
Sausage counter opens inside downtown brewery
-
New indoor adventure park opens
-
Indy Unsolved: Gunmen who killed employees inside business last year still at large
-
WATCH | Video shows moment Crawfordsville officer shoots at actor posing as robber
-
Festive breakfast pizza wreath is a great idea for Christmas morning
-
Indiana liquor stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve, so plan accordingly
-
-
Help Flat12 Bierwerks celebrate their 7th anniversary
-
Where is Sherman? Learning about new dental technology
-
Crews battle large warehouse fire on southeast side of Indianapolis
-
German holiday tradition comes to Carmel
-
McDonald’s set to launch revamped Dollar Menu in January
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Big Lug Canteen
-
Foodie Spotlight: Boulder Creek Dining Company
-
Local restaurant mixes health and house-made