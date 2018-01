Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sniffling, sneezing and coughing.. The flu is spreading.

The CDC says it's a very active season with more than 60,000 cases reported.

We've got a tasty and warming way to boost your immune system and feel better. Living Well's Kim Galeaz joined us on FOX59 Morning News with cold and flu fighting soups.. Plus information on how to help feed the hungry by getting a flu shot.