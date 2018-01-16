Tips to keep your gadgets safe from the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis has been dealing with below-freezing temperatures. While you bundle up, what can be done about your tech?

Arctic temperatures can put your electronics on thin ice, so AT&T's Elizabeth Teer came by to provide some tips, such as:

Keep your phone protected in a purse, bag or pocket when you're outside.

Don't leave electronics in your car or trunk for extended periods of time.

Leave your cell phone inside while shoveling snow

Keep your devices in protective cases

Consider a Bluetooth headset so your phone doesn't have to be exposed.

If you know your phone has been exposed to the cold for an extended period, wait until it warms back up before powering it on.

