Tips to keep your gadgets safe from the cold

Posted 4:10 PM, January 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis has been dealing with below-freezing temperatures. While you bundle up, what can be done about your tech?

Arctic temperatures can put your electronics on thin ice, so AT&T's Elizabeth Teer came by to provide some tips, such as:

  • Keep your phone protected in a purse, bag or pocket when you're outside.
  • Don't leave electronics in your car or trunk for extended periods of time.
  • Leave your cell phone inside while shoveling snow
  • Keep your devices in protective cases
  • Consider a Bluetooth headset so your phone doesn't have to be exposed.
  • If you know your phone has been exposed to the cold for an extended period, wait until it warms back up before powering it on.

