Tips to keep your gadgets safe from the cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis has been dealing with below-freezing temperatures. While you bundle up, what can be done about your tech?
Arctic temperatures can put your electronics on thin ice, so AT&T's Elizabeth Teer came by to provide some tips, such as:
- Keep your phone protected in a purse, bag or pocket when you're outside.
- Don't leave electronics in your car or trunk for extended periods of time.
- Leave your cell phone inside while shoveling snow
- Keep your devices in protective cases
- Consider a Bluetooth headset so your phone doesn't have to be exposed.
- If you know your phone has been exposed to the cold for an extended period, wait until it warms back up before powering it on.
Watch the video above for more.