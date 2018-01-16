× Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon Tuesday, wind chills to -20º

Arctic air and dangerous wind chills have returned to the state . A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12pm today for wind chills to -20º. It only takes 30 minutes for frost bite to occur. Cover up any exposed skin and limit your amount of time outdoors.

Our morning will be the coldest with temperatures hovering around 0º. A westerly breeze 5-15 mph will make it feel well below zero all day.

Temperatures do make it into the single today, but winds will keep us feeling subzero all day.

After morning sunshine, clouds fill in around midday with occasional flurries possible this afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be dangerously cold with wind chills to -10º. From there temperatures are warming up into the weekend.