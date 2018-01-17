× Another bitterly cold morning but temperatures reach the teens this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! Another frigid morning for kids at the bus stop. Wind chills to -10º until 11 am. Take precautions to stay safe in the cold.

Even though it doesn’t feel warmer outside, temperatures are starting about 5-10º milder than Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will break into the teens with a mix of sun & clouds.

Temperatures are still running well below normal, as highs are typically in the middle 30s.

A warming trend begins today! The weekend is looking mild and soggy at times.