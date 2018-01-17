Car hits icy patch, crashes into IndyGo bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car hit an icy patch on the northeast side Wednesday morning, crashing into several people who were waiting at an IndyGo bus stop.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of East 38th Street.

Two adults and two children were near the bus stop when it happened. The two children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health as a precaution. The two adults were taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The injuries are not believed to be serious, police said. Investigators consider the incident weather-related and said the driver won’t face charges.