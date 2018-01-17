The Crank Chop promises to save time and effort in the kitchen, chopping anything from celery to garlic in seconds. The manufacturer says it's comparable to 24 knives cutting up the food at once, but does it work? Sherman put it to the test.
Does it work: Crank Chop
-
Does it work: Hover Cover
-
Does it work: Single-serve mug cake mixture
-
Southport officer battling stage 3 cancer
-
DPW taking advantage of warmer weather to fill Indy potholes
-
Dog freezes to death as Indianapolis shelter works to rescue dozens of animals left in the cold
-
-
Dog in Michigan with rare condition eats every meal in special highchair
-
Clouds increasing with snow chances minimal next few days!
-
Should you replace or repair a faulty furnace?
-
Indy Humane CEO spending ‘Giving Tuesday’ in dog kennel
-
Employee claims no heat at Plainfield Amazon facility
-
-
Colts’ Frank Gore? Call him ‘man possessed’
-
Gov. Holcomb calls on GOP to approve federal tax legislation
-
Work on ‘DigIndy’ tunnel project closes Meridian at 28th Street through October