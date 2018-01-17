× Indiana man robbed at gunpoint while trying to help people faking car trouble

BLUFFTON, Ind. – An Indiana man was robbed on Tuesday while trying to help people who pretended to have car trouble.

Bluffton police responded to a report of an armed robbery around 10:30 p.m. near Main Street and South Sutton Circle Drive.

The victim told police that a white or gray Honda Civic from the late 80’s or early 90’s pulled in front of him and braked hard while he was driving southbound on Main Street.

The Civic was occupied by four males and one female. The female approached the victim and explained that they were having car trouble. So the victim exited his vehicle and popped the hood.

At that time, the four males surrounded him. One of them pulled out a black handgun and demanded his money. The suspects stole cash and threatened him.

The victim made his way to a nearby convenience store and called for help.

Police are asking for anyone with any information that may help the investigation to call 260-824-3320.