Local chefs on a mission to benefit local charities by putting on monthly brunches

A group of local chefs working together to raise money to help our immediate community. We're especially proud that chefs from as far north as Chicago and west as St. Louis have committed to working with us. Chefs on a Mission's Mark Allen is here along with Chef Allen Smith from Meridian Restaurants. They have details on getting a great meal and giving back. Sheltering Wings Center for Women is a domestic violence shelter in Danville, Indiana, serving Hendricks County and surrounding areas.

Meridian Restaurant in Indianapolis is hosting a $40, 4-course brunch Sunday, January 21st, 2018. Proceeds benefit “Sheltering Wings”, which helps victims of domestic violence. All proceeds given to a greater cause.

This event roster:

Chef Ian Stricklin (Bent Rail)

Chef Dave Molina (Sugarfire in St. Louis)

Chef Luke Mazziochi (The Meridian)

Chef Josh Bowers (Petite Chou Bistro)



Call Joe Smerdel (317) 466-1111 for tickets or text Mark Allen at (317)525-2873.