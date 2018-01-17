Man calls 911 after truck plunges into freezing river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Rescuers save a man from plunging deeper into icy waters.

On Wednesday afternoon, 66-year-old Gary Pugh was driving along County Road 325 West. Police say Pugh hit a slick spot, went down a steep embankment and landed in the Driftwood River.

Pugh’s truck was flipped over and the water was freezing, but somehow he managed to get a hold of his phone and call 911.

“I hate to think what might have happened,” explains Lt. Matt Harris, with the Columbus Police Department.

Dispatchers used GPS to pinpoint exactly where Pugh was. On the 911 recording you can hear the dispatcher encouraging Pugh to remain help and informing him that help is on the way.

A Columbus Police Officer was the first the on scene and got right to work.

“They had to actually slide down the bank and into the edge of the water and force open the door of the vehicle. The way it was sitting there was debris that prevented this gentleman from getting out of the car,” explains Lt. Harris.

Rescuers used ropes to reach Pugh and pull him out from underneath his truck. It’s believed he was in the icy water for at least 15 minutes.

“He was soaked when he got out the vehicle,” explains Lt. Harris.

Pugh was showing signs of hypothermia and was taken to the hospital.

“He was very fatigued for being in cold water for as long as he was and was unable to get out of and up the bank without assistance,” explains Lt. Harris.

Dispatchers, rescuers and a victim all worked together and in a matter of minutes ended up saving a life.

“We could’ve been looking at a much different scenario,” explains Lt. Harris.

Hospital officials confirm Pugh has been treated and released. Officers are reminding all drivers to slow down and use extra caution during the winter months.