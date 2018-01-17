× Man seriously wounded in knife attack

INDIANAPOLIS — a 40-year-old man was seriously wounded in a stabbing that occurred at a residence on the city’s east side.

The attack happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of N. Oxford St. When medics and police arrived they found the victim suffering from a serious stab wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The alleged attacker called police to report what happened, according to investigators on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.