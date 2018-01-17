New January thaw coming soon as arctic air is expected to ease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUB-ZERO TEMPS ON HOLD FOR NOW

The arctic air is easing. Brace for more cold temperatures Wednesday night, but we will not go below zero.

We've been sub-zero nine times already this season. That is the most to date for so early on in a season since 1990. Checking weather records, 1990 ended with only nine sub-zero lows, so could that bode well for us?