Potholes popping up around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Potholes are popping up all over town with hundreds that city crews still have to fill—and it’s only January. Officials say the roller coaster temperatures are to blame, and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.

For some drivers, the talk of potholes hits hard.

“I’ve had to get new wheel bearings and tire rods,” said driver Qiana Self, who has racked up plenty of damage over the years thanks to craters in the road.

At last check, drivers have reported almost 500 active potholes to Indianapolis DPW. Officials say crews are working to patch the holes, but how bad the season will be is hard to predict.

“For potholes it just depends on the fluctuating temperatures,” said DPW spokesman Warren Stokes, “each year it changes.”

According to DPW’s website, since august of 2017 more than 1800 potholes have been fixed within three days of being reported. Officials say workers know where to go primarily based on reports from drivers submitted through the Mayor’s action line.

"That's why we really urge people to use that Mayor’s action center because that's what our guys are using to plan their mode of attack before the day begins,” said Stokes.

Not surprisingly their biggest challenge is the cold itself. Hot asphalt is best for making fixes, but in cold temperatures they have to use what is known as cold patch, which isn’t as strong.

“It’s still a fix, but it doesn’t work as well as a hot patch can,” said Stokes, “so a lot of times you’ll see the same pothole come up in a week or maybe three weeks.”

Meaning the repair work can start to stack up. If you want more information on how to report a pothole head over to the DPW pothole reporting website or call 317-327-4622.