Sony disc plant in Terre Haute laying off around 380 workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Hundreds of workers will lose their jobs as Sony DADC in Terre Haute is closing down several parts of its operation.

Our newsgathering partners at WTHI confirmed Wednesday that around 380 workers will be laid off. That’s according to Sony spokesperson Lisa Gephardt.

Gephardt told the news station that Sony entered an outsourcing agreement that moves the manufacturing of DVDs and CDs to “Technicolor Home Entertainment,” which is based in California.

Gephardt said the increased competition from streaming services led to the decision.

The Terre Haute plant will continue making PlayStation related items.

Right now, Gephardt says there’s no timeline on when all of these layoffs will take place.

A source inside of the plant told WTHI some people have already been let go.

Gephardt said the company will continue to employ around 300 people.

