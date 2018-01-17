× Student taken into custody after bringing loaded gun to Belzer Middle School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is investigating after an eighth grade student reportedly brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday.

School officials said a teacher shared with the administration that a student potentially had a weapon, following something she witnessed in a school hallway.

The school began an immediate investigation. They said other students came forward with needed information to be able to take the eighth grade student into custody.

The student in question has been removed from the building and will not be returning.

The district released the following statement on Wednesday evening: