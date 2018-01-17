× Thousands of doses of pain medication missing at New Castle Correctional Facility

NEW CASTLE, Ind.– The Indiana Department of Correction says more than 8,000 doses of a frequently abused pain medication are missing from an eastern Indiana prison.

Department spokesman Isaac Randolph says officials discovered in mid-December that doses of gabapentin went missing over the course missing of two months at the New Castle Correctional Facility. He says the location of the medication behind a locked door has since been changed.

The Indianapolis Star reports the non-opioid medication is used to treat nerve pain and seizures, but is often abused in prisons and on the streets.

A new private contractor, Pittsburgh-based Wexford Health Sources, took over medical and pharmacy services for the state’s 26,000 prisoners last April 1 under a $309 million, three-year contract. A message seeking comment was left for a Wexford spokeswoman.

“Because the investigation is still ongoing and some of the questions cannot be answered at this time. Rest assured moving forward the DOC will continue to work with our vendors to review and if necessary revise any protocol and/or policy as needed to prevent another incident.” stated Department of Corrections Commissioner Rob Carter.