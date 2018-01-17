When you're staying at hotel, a phone call to the front desk used to be the best way to request more towels or to order room service. More hotels are taking advantage of technology, enlisting the help of robots to let a guest text for help. Rich Demuro is explaining who is already testing it out.
Virtual hotel concierge
