Winning tradition continues at Heritage Christian

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It may be the 14th straight Indianapolis City Tournament trophy for Heritage Christian, but no two titles are the same.

"It's a different team every year, some girls have gone through all four years of it in their career, but this year we had some freshmen,” said girls' head coach Rick Risinger. “It was the first time they got to participate and one of the freshman said, 'I've always dreamed about getting up and cutting down the nets.'"

And Risinger's team is aiming to cut down the nets a few more times this season in pursuit of an eighth state championship.

"It's a confidence booster for all of us to show that we can play as one and we can win another championship as a team," sophomore guard Sydney Watkins said.

In addition to capturing yet another city tourney championship and a conference title this past week, Heritage Christian senior guard Katlyn Gilbert was named as a McDonald's All-American, the second Lady Eagle in program history to earn such an honor.

"It's very encouraging, it's been one of the goals I've had ever since I was a little girl and just to be able to do it is a blessing," the Notre Dame commit said.

"Kate is a special player for us," Risinger said. "She could do a whole lot more from points and rebounds if she went individually, but she's a true team player."

Gilbert and her fellow seniors may have already captured two state titles in their careers, but say this team has unmatched potential on the court.

"We're really close," senior guard Haddasah Harris said. "A lot closer than any other team that most of us have been on and I think that's what really makes us special."

Risigner said this is one of the most talented groups he's coached in his 13 seasons with Heritage Christian, and the final weeks of the season will be an indication of just how far they can go.

"I think our best ball is yet to be played," he added.