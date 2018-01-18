× Bitter cold backing off, second January thaw underway

IT’S BEEN COLD SO FAR Have you seen your heating bill? Today marks the 22nd day at or below freezing in Indianapolis. ONE more than ALL of last season. January 2018 is running 15 degrees colder than last January. That’s good for an average temperature of 16 degrees and it makes this the 10th coldest January to date on record. Cabin fever is probably at a premium.

BITTER COLD BEHIND US?

We may be putting the bitter cold behind us for now! Looking longer range – shots of a more seasonal chill are expected, beyond this weekend warm up.

Longer range projections suggest that by and large the colder, polar branch of the jet stream stays north over the next two weeks. That doesn’t mean we won’t see snow, but sub-zero lows may be absent for a while!

A NEW JANUARY THAW

Over a week ago, temperatures were well into the 50’s. A new mild push is coming as we head into the weekend. That will make this the second January thaw this month. Southwesterly winds will continue as we enter the weekend. However, along with the warm-up comes clouds and the chance for rain. Two warm fronts will pass as the weekend gets underway. One Friday morning and one Saturday morning. The second will contain clouds, drizzle and fog on Saturday. Scattered light rain showers will become more numerous by Sunday as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees. It certainly won’t be the prettiest weekend, but it will certainly be a thaw.