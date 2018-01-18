× Butler adds transfer from Duke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler basketball has added a Top 100 player to its program.

6-7 forward Jordan Tucker has officially transferred from Duke.

Tucker played in two games before deciding to transfer. He scored six points in eight minutes in the Blue Devils win over St. Francis (PA) in early December.

“We’re excited about him,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan told Indy Sports Central. “He’s a good kid. He’s a good teammate. He’s got a skill set where he can shoot the basketball. He’s got some size at position. He’s a versatile player, so we’re looking forward to just getting him into the locker room, getting him organized on campus and then getting him out here for workouts and on the practice courts as soon as possible.”

Tucker won’t be eligible to play until Butler’s Fall 2018 semester ends.

“There’s benefits to just being in the system for a semester or a full year and not coming in and everything’s flying at you and you’re trying to figure out how to get on the court too,” Jordan said. “I’ve always liked just a year where you can develop, learn the system and be a little more game-ready the next season.”

ESPN ranked Tucker No. 40 overall in its 2017 class, Rivals had him at No. 68 and Scout at No. 78.