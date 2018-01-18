Can you guess Indiana’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s no secret people spend big on Valentine’s Day – flowers, jewelry, romantic weekends away. And candy is no exception, as it’s expected that $1.7 Billion will be spent on candy for the sweetest holiday.

So what’s the most popular Valentine’s Day candy for each state?

Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, sorted through 10 years of sales data to find that answer.

And in Indiana heart-shaped boxes of assorted chocolates reign supreme. In fact, Candystore has sold over 31,000 pounds of the iconic candy in the past 10 years.