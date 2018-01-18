× First Tim Hortons set to open on west side, 4 others opening soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The company responsible for bring Tim Hortons to Indianapolis has announced an opening date to their first area location.

The new west side location, opening at 8301 Rockville Rd., is officially opening up on Jan. 25. From Jan. 22-24, they are hosting charity events.

The four other local locations planned will reportedly open up between April and June 2018. The addresses of the upcoming locations are below.

9910 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

4954 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis

1805 E. Main St., Plainfield

3300 E. State Rd. 32, Westfield

The popular chain based out of Canada specializes in coffee, doughnuts, pastries and sandwiches. There are nearly 4,600 locations worldwide with less than 20 percent of their stores in the United States.

There are currently nine locations in Indiana. Eight stores are near the Fort Wayne area, and one store is in Richmond.