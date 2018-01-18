× Get a Harry Potter-inspired drink from Starbucks–if you know the secret

You don’t need any magical powers to get a Harry Potter-inspired drink—but you will need to know the recipe.

Starbucks reportedly has a “secret menu” featuring three drinks inspired by the overwhelmingly popular book and movie series.

According to the Unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website, the drinks are the Hot Butterbeer Latte, the Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice.

But you can’t just waltz into your local Starbucks and ask for the drinks by name—you have to know the recipe! You can find those out here.