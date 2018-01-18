× Hancock County man found guilty of beating, raping teen ‘almost daily’ sentenced to 27 years

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A Hancock County man found guilty of raping and beating a teen has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Steven Grogan, 37, was found guilty of rape, battery, and another felony charge by a jury in November 2017.

The abuse occurred almost daily for nearly a year, according to the victim. She testified that she tried to resist his advances, leading to outbursts of anger and sometimes violence from Grogan.

She told the court she would often lie still while Grogan sexually assaulted her and wait until it was over. She said he sometimes scolded her for not being passionate. The abuse happened at Grogan’s home in Shirley.

Grogan was sentenced on Thursday morning to spend 27 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.