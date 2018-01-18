IMPD asks public to help ID serial robbery suspects believed to be becoming increasingly violent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are investigating nearly a dozen robberies that they say were committed by serial robbers.

On Thursday, police released pictures taken from surveillance video at some of the businesses targeted by a man and a woman. In some of the pictures, the woman is seen holding a gun and pointing it in the direction of a clerk or cashier.

The robberies happened in the last few weeks. Most of them occurred on the city’s east side at places including Subways, auto shops, and an Aldi.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the pair, because they’re concerned they are becoming more violent.

“People who participate in these crimes, those acts of violence increase, so the probability of them killing somebody or the probability of the violence escalating or being directed towards innocent people at a moment’s notice is likely,” said IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn.

​Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.