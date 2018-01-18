× IMPD discovers body block away from Monday night’s fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after reportedly finding a body tonight near 42nd and Post.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Stratford Ct. after a body was discovered in a vacant apartment.

IMPD confirmed that the victim is a male.

On Monday night, officers were called to the 4100 block of N. Brentwood Ave, which is one block over, and found a 26-year-old man shot to death inside a car.

Another was wounded in the shooting.

At this time, it’s unknown if this incident is related to Monday night’s fatal shooting.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.