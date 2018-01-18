× IMPD searching for suspect after near west side restaurant robbed, owner shoots at suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are searching for a suspect on the near west side after a restaurant was reportedly robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Police set up a perimeter from W. 16th St, 12th, Belleview and Sharon after The Shark, a fast food restaurant, was robbed this afternoon.

IMPD said the restaurant owner was in the back of the building, heard an employee scream, ran out and fired a shot at the suspect.

Police are still looking for the suspect and believe they are still in the area. Information on the suspect is not known at this time.

