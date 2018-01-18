Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato sees banner unveiled at IMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Eight months after drinking the milk in victory lane and kissing the bricks upon winning the 101st running of the Indy 500, Takuma Sato got to see his banner unveiled atop Gate 2 at the Speedway.

"I can't believe it. To have this big picture on the entry way. Looking at that picture, there's still flashbacks like it was yesterday," said Sato.

And that's not the only unveiling for the champ this week. On Wednesday, Sato received his Baby Borg Trophy in Detroit.

"Having a Baby Borg in my hand and my actual face on it, it was an unbelievable moment."

While it might not feel like May right now at IMS, seeing his banner spread across the top of the entrance at IMS brings out the desire from the defending champ even more to continue his success at the track this May.

"I mean I think appreciation is a big thing to having an Indy 500 win. This will be my ninth year, my ninth challenge at the race and I can't wait to get back behind the wheel."

The first chance Sato will get to be back behind the wheel for a race is in just 52 days at St. Pete in the Indy Car season opener.